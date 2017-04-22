MoDOT road work schedule for north Missouri April 24 through April 30

The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in the north Missouri planned for the week of April 24 – 30 from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

In addition to the work listed below, there may be pothole patching, bridge maintenance, striping, brush cutting, guardrail repairs and other road work conducted throughout the region. Many of these will be moving operations and could include lane closures with delays. All scheduled maintenance and construction projects are subject to change with weather conditions.

Andrew County

Route Z – CLOSED from Route O to County Road 275 for a culvert replacement, April 25, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route A – CLOSED from County Road 50 to County Road 68 for a culvert replacement, April 25, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Atchison County

U.S. Route 136 – From Route O to Route M for pothole patching, April 24 – 25

Interstate 29 – Sweeping and flushing bridges, April 24 – 28

Buchanan County

I- 229 – Sweeping and flushing bridges, April 24 – 27

U.S. Route 59 (6th Street) – At Atchison Street in St. Joseph for signal work, April 25, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m A flagger will direct motorists through the work zone.

Caldwell County

Route A – From U.S. Route 36 to Route 116 for pothole patching, April 24 – 28

U.S. Route 36 – Eastbound from Business U.S. 36 to Route 13 for shoulder work, April 25 – 28

Carroll County

Route 139 – From U.S. Route 24 to Route J for pothole patching, April 24 – 25

Route Z – From U.S. Route 65 to the Livingston County line for pothole patching, April 26 – 28

Chariton County

Route 5 – From Route O to the city limits of Keytesville for pothole patching, April 24 – 26

U.S. Route 24 – From Route 5 to the Randolph County line for a resurfacing project, April 24 – 29

Route 129 – From Route D to Route O for pothole patching, April 27 – 28

Daviess County

Route N – One-quarter mile west of I-35 for drainage work, April 24 – 25

Route CC – CLOSED three miles south of Route 6 for a culvert replacement, April 26, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

DeKalb County

Route C – From U.S. Route 36 to Route 6 for chip sealing, April 24 – 26, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. A flagger and pilot car will direct traffic through the work zone.

pilot Route J – From Route 6 to U.S. Route 36 for a resurfacing project, April 24 – 29. A pilot car will direct traffic through the work zone.

Route O – From Route 33 to Route J for a resurfacing project, April 24 – 29. A pilot car will direct traffic through the work zone.

Gentry County

Route O – At 460 th Road for drainage work, April 24

Route T – One-half mile west of the Daviess County line for drainage work, April 26 – 28

Grundy County

U.S. Route 65 – Shoulder work, April 24 – 28

Route 6 – Sweeping and flushing bridges, April 24 – 28

Harrison County

I-35 – Sweeping and flushing bridges, April 24 – 28

Route 46 – One mile east of Hatfield for culvert repair, April 24 – 28

Route A – From U.S. Route 69 to Route B for sealing, April 24 – 28

Route 46 – From Route NN to U.S. Route 69 for sealing, April 25 – 26

Livingston County

Route Z – From the Carroll County line to U.S. Route 65 for pothole patching, April 24 – 26

Route 190 – At the Thompson River Bridge for maintenance, April 26 – 28

Route 139 – From Route RA to the Carroll County line for pothole patching, April 27 – 28

Mercer County

Route E – CLOSED from Route C to Hawk Road for a culvert replacement, April 24, 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Access to Route C will be open.

Route E – CLOSED from Intrepid Street to Innsbruck Road for a culvert replacement, April 24, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Route E – CLOSED from Route J to Keystone Road for a culvert replacement, April 25, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Nodaway County

Route 113 – CLOSED from 220 th Street to Dragonfly Road (230 th Street) for a culvert replacement, April 24, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. Route 136 – Sweeping and flushing bridges, April 24 – 25

U.S. Route 71 – Pothole patching and sweeping and flushing bridges, April 25 – 26

Putnam County

Route CC – CLOSED at the South Branch Shoal Creek Bridge for a bridge replacement project. The bridge will be closed through May 2017.

U.S. Route 136 – Sweeping and flushing bridges, April 24 – 25

Route 5 – Sweeping and flushing bridges, April 25

Sullivan County

Route DD – CLOSED from Route 6 to Saddle Road for a culvert replacement, April 26, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 5 – Just south of Route N for drainage work, April 27

Route E – Just east of Route 139 for drainage work, April 27

Route ZZ – Just east of Route E for drainage work, April 28

Worth County

Route W – Sealing and pothole patching, April 27 – 28

