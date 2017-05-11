Missouri Department of Corrections appoints Alana Boyles Director of Adult Institutions

Missouri Department of Corrections appoints Boyles as Director of Adult Institutions.

The Missouri Department of Corrections announced Alana Boyles, who has been with the department for more than 20 years, has been appointed the director of the Division of Adult Institutions.

Prior to her appointment to the director of the Division of Adult Institutions, Boyles served as the warden for the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Chillicothe, Missouri since her appointment in 2014. “With more than 20 years of experience working in adult correctional centers, Alana is well prepared to assume the leadership role as director of the Division of Adult Institutions,” said Anne L. Precythe, director of the Missouri Department of Corrections. “Her knowledge and extensive experience will serve her well in this new role, and I look forward to the contributions she will make within the division.”

Boyles will oversee all 21 adult correctional centers and the more than 32,000 incarcerated offenders housed within those facilities, as well as the custody and non-custody employees who work at those facilities.

Boyles began her career with the department in 1995 as a corrections caseworker at the Western Missouri Correctional Center in Cameron, Missouri. She transferred in 1996 to the Maryville Treatment Center in Maryville, Missouri, where she was promoted to a corrections caseworker II and a functional unit manager in 1997. In 2006, Boyles was appointed as deputy warden of the Maryville Treatment Center, before being appointed warden of the Chillicothe Correctional Center in 2014.

Boyles has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and early childhood education from Northwest Missouri State University. She also holds a master’s degree in education/elementary administration and supervision from Northwest Missouri State University.

Like this: Like Loading...