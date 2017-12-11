Manpower to hold hiring events December 12th and 14th

Manpower will hold hiring events at the Trenton Job Center twice this week.

The hiring events will be Tuesday morning, December 12 at 10 o’clock and Thursday afternoon, December 14th at 1 o’clock and applicants will need to complete a profile before meeting with a Manpower representative. Applicants will also need to bring photo identification and one other form of identification with them.

Those who have not been to the Job Center in the past three months should come early to complete registration.

Call 660-359-5636 extension 15 for more information.

