Man who jumped off bridge to avoid capture near Chillicothe arrested in Raytown, Missouri

A man who was wanted in Livingston County has been arrested in Raytown, Missouri.

The Livingston County Sheriff reports that Bryan Vincent Bowman, 42, was arrested by police in Raytown.

According to a press release, Bowman was wanted on a Livingston County warrant for alleged probation violation on an original class D felony resisting arrest/detention/stop creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to anyone.

KTTN Radio reported on April 29 of this year that Bowman had jumped off of the Grand River Bridge near Chillicothe to avoid arrest by Livingston County Deputy Ryan Ford.

Steve Cox, Livingston County Sheriff reports that it is unknown if Raytown authorities have additional charges pending, however, Bowman is to be extradited to Livingston County at the first opportunity where potential additional charges are pending.

