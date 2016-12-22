Livonia teen hospitalized after Putnam County crash

A teenager from Livonia was injured Wednesday evening when, according to the highway patrol, his pickup ran off a Putnam County highway, struck the ditch, and overturned several times.

The location of the crash was five miles south of Martinstown and the highway patrol reports 18-year-old Brendan Smyser received moderate injuries and was taken to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville.

The pickup, which had been southbound on Highway 149, was demolished.

The report noted Brendan Smyser was not wearing a seat belt.

