Livingston County Library to hold “Build a Better World” Summer reading program

The Livingston County Library in Chillicothe will hold its Build a Better World Summer reading program this summer.

The program will begin with a special event at Simpson Park the morning of June 7th from 10 to 11 o’clock.

There will be snacks, games, and activities as well as a sign-up booth and information about the summer reading program.

The Children’s Department will hold story times for children from birth to those entering third grade Wednesday mornings from 10 o’clock to 10:30 in June and July.

Children entering fourth through sixth grade can join the Wednesday story time or attend events Monday evenings from 5 o’clock to 5:45.

Activities for children entering first through sixth grades will include stories, making worm houses, learning about areas of the world, and exploring the community.

Early literacy programs will be available for children ages birth through 3 as well as 4 through 6. The programs will include age-appropriate stories, songs, finger plays, and activities.

Children can also join the independent reading portion of the summer reading program with each child receiving a log to track the books read or heard each week. A penny will go into a jar for each book read during the summer reading program, and someone will win the pennies at the end of the summer.

More information on the summer reading program can be found at the library website or by calling 660-646-0563.

