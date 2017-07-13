Livingston County canine Deputy Zaki assists Highway Patrol with drug arrest

Livingston County Sheriff Deputy Chris Mueller and canine Deputy Zaki assisted the Highway Patrol with a drug arrest July 4th.

Sheriff Steve Cox reports Zaki indicated two areas of the vehicle stopped for traffic violations on U. S. 36 near LIV 405.

A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of alleged cocaine.

Cox says 20-year-old Michael Neil McGinnis of Leawood, Kansas was arrested for alleged felony possession of a controlled substance.

McGinnis remains incarcerated at the Daviess-Dekalb County Regional Jail on a Livingston County arrest warrant in lieu of bond.

