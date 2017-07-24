Lineville, Iowa man killed in head-on motorcycle crash

The Iowa Highway Patrol reports two people on separate motorcycles were killed when they collided this weekend in a crash in Decatur County, Iowa.

The Iowa patrol identified the victims as 29-year-old Alex Naylor of Lineville, Iowa and 33-year-old Cody Evans of Altoona, Iowa. Both were pronounced dead at the scene on 302nd Avenue, south of Lineville Road.

Investigators report Naylor was southbound and for unknown reasons, his motorcycle was traveling on the wrong side of the road and he collided head-on with a northbound motorcycle operated by Evans.

The accident happened about 10 o’clock Saturday night.

