Kirksville woman dies in Macon County rollover crash

A 43-year-old Kirksville woman died at a hospital Monday night after being injured in a single vehicle, rollover accident earlier in the evening in rural Macon County.

Priscilla Weeks was driving southbound when her car crossed the center line of Highway 3 as she swerved to avoid oncoming traffic, then traveled off the right side of the road where the car overturned multiple times ending up on the driver’s side. Weeks, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle.

She was pronounced dead three hours later at Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville.

The 7:20 Monday night accident was nearly four miles northeast of Elmer in Macon County. The car was demolished.

Assisting the highway patrol were the Macon County sheriff’s office as well as LaPlata Rire and Rescue.

Like this: Like Loading...