Investigation in Livingston County results in arrest of sex offender

A recent sex offender violation investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department came to an end with the arrest of Forrest Patrick Kelley, 63.

Kelley served 15 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for a Sodomy conviction where the victim was a 5-year-old child.

Kelley recently reported moving into 311 Fifteenth Street in Chillicothe with Sheriff Steve Cox requesting Kelley immediately move as he was living very close to a posted day care facility. Kelley allegedly refused to move.

A warrant was issued on July 14 by Livingston County Associate Court for failure to obey a judge’s order on another sex offender registration violation charge and Kelley was arrested by the Caldwell County Sheriff on July 14.

