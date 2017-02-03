Grundy County Sheriff reports 4 burglaries at Leisure Lake

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office is investigating residential burglaries in the Leisure Lake area.

Sheriff Rodney Herring said four burglaries there have been reported to authorities recently. He is appealing to the public to report to law enforcement, any suspicious activity or provide information regarding these burglaries or other crimes.

The non-emergency phone number is 359-2828 for the Grundy County Sheriffs’ Department.

The sheriff is advising all persons to take precautions and monitor your property.

Like this: Like Loading...