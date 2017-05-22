Grins and Giggles Daycare in Chillicothe becomes Missouri breastfeeding friendly child care facility.

Grins and Giggles Daycare today joined a growing number of Missouri early care facilities becoming a Missouri Breastfeeding Friendly Child Care facility.

A breastfeeding-friendly child care proactively supports the families they serve and their employees who choose to breastfeed their infants. They provide time, space and other benefits to encourage breastfeeding after a mom returns to work. Child care providers offering these supports receive positive feedback from their families and employees.

“Lactation support programs are a growing trend in businesses today as a means of improving family services to employees and clients,” said Amanda Kline, Breastfeeding Peer Counselor.

Over 70 percent of Missouri mothers choose to breastfeed as the optimal form of infant feeding. Yet, many of these women do not meet their breastfeeding goals. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified returning to work as a major reason why many women stop breastfeeding. Child care providers are key to helping moms continue breastfeeding after they return to work.

Many studies have shown improved short- and long-term health of the breastfeeding mother and her child. Breastfed infants tend to be sick less often and have a lower risk of allergies and other health issues. Breastfeeding reduces a moms’ risk for cancer, diabetes, and osteoporosis. Businesses that support breastfeeding moms report higher employee retention, lower absenteeism, higher morale, greater productivity and reduced health care costs.

The Missouri Breastfeeding Friendly Child Care Program is a collaboration between the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the Missouri Breastfeeding Coalition. The program aims to bring an increased awareness about the importance of lactation support in child care facilities. The program recognizes child care facilities with policies supportive of their breastfeeding employees and mothers of the children in their care. Such policies offer a private space where mothers can pump or breastfeed, trained staff and supportive resources to help encourage breastfeeding.

“We want our new mothers to know that we support their decision to continue breastfeeding,” said Ruth Summy, Owner/Director Grins and Giggles Daycare. “We are extremely pleased to be designated as a Missouri Breastfeeding Friendly Child Care facility.”

To become a Missouri Breastfeeding Friendly Child Care facility, providers must submit an application to the DHSS. Application materials and a list of recognized facilities can be found at http://health.mo.gov/breastfeedingfriendlychildcare.

