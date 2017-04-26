Gallatin Board of Aldermen approve equipment lease

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen approved a bill authorizing the mayor and city administrator to sign and execute an equipment lease agreement with Foley Equipment Company at its meeting Monday evening.

Taryn Dustman with Gallatin R-5 High School and Middle School requested ideas for community service projects for students in fifth through 12th grade to do.

The board agreed the pool and the park have opportunities for service projects.

Public Works Director Mark Morey reported Herzog plans to start repaving Jackson and Johnson streets in late June to mid-July.

Crews finished replacing the sewer line on Jackson last week in anticipation of the repaving project. Crews will raise manholes, fix drain boxes, and cut out ditches before June.

Morey said the old tile has been removed from the pool, and prep work is done for the installation of the new tile. Cracks were patched, and the pool was wire brushed and tt is ready to be painted.

Morey reported the UV lights were replaced at the sewer plant, and a ditch was cut and tile installed on Berry Street to help spring water flow down the hill.

He said he hasn’t found a chipper for sale.

The engine for the pavement layer has a ring problem, and the price of materials is being estimated.

Police Chief Mark Richards reported he would like to draft a burning ordinance for the attorney to review and place on the agenda. He is still taking applications for part-time police officers.

The first Gallatin Board of Aldermen meeting for May was moved to May 9th at 6 o’clock that evening.

