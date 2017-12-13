Funeral services announced for Chillicothe resident Sydney Monell Edwards

Sydney Monell Edwards, age 36, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, December 12, 2017, at her residence.

Sydney was born the daughter of Carl and Carlene (Seaboldt) DeVillez on July 3, 1981, in Arcadia, California. She was a 1999 graduate of Meadville High School. After graduation she attended North Central Missouri College, graduating as a Registered Nurse in 2001. She was united in marriage to Lee Edwards on May 13, 2017, in Shafter, Missouri. He survives of the home. Sydney worked as a Registered Nurse for Carroll County Memorial Hospital, Carrollton, Missouri. She was a member of the Laredo Christian Church, Laredo, Missouri. She was a Mary Kay Sr. Independent Beauty Consultant. Sydney loved spending time with her family, especially her children and nieces and nephews, gardening and plants. She enjoyed helping empower women through her Christian faith.

Survivors include her husband, Lee of the home; mother, Carlene DeVillez of Meadville, Missouri; two sons, Camden Harrison, and Corbin Harrison both of Chillicothe, Missouri; one brother, Carl DeVillez of Meadville, Missouri; paternal grandparents, Carl and Helen DeVillez of Duarte, California; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Carl; first husband, Trevor Harrison; and maternal grandparents, Trelton and Virginia Seaboldt.

Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, December 18, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Sunday, December 17, 2017, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Sunday, December 17, 2017, from 12 noon until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Camden and Corbin Harrison Education Fund and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

