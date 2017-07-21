Full day of events on tap at the Livingston County Fair today

Local News July 21, 2017 KTTN News
Fair

Multiple events will be held at the Livingston County Fair northwest of Chillicothe today.

The Farm Bureau Breakfast will be at the shelter house at 7 o’clock this morning and a dairy goat milking demonstration will be at 8 o’clock.

A bucket calf show will be at the Expo Center on the Litton Agri Campus at 9 o’clock.

An appreciation picnic will be held at the Expo Center from 5 o’clock to 6:30 this evening.

Non-livestock exhibits and North Barn animals will be released at 6 o’clock.

A market animals sale starts at 7 o’clock.

Post Views: 1

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , ,

About KTTN News