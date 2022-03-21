Trenton R-9 School District mascot team to hold annual spring fundraiser

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Trenton R-9 School District mascot team will have their annual spring pancake day fundraiser this Saturday, March 26th.

Serving will begin at 7:30 am and continue until 10:30 am at the CF Russell Stadium Football Field, concession stand. In the event of rain, the breakfast will be held at the high school.

The menu will include pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, homemade cinnamon rolls plus juice, coffee, water, and milk. Donations will be accepted.

Tables will be available for those wishing to eat on-site or people can “grab and go.”

Trenton, the Bulldog mascot, and a few other guests are expected to make an appearance at the Saturday morning breakfast.

Dave Burkeybile is the mascot sponsor for Trenton High School and Trenton Middle School teams.

