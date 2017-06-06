First Assembly of God Church receives approval for zoning variance

Plans of the First Assembly of God Church in Trenton received approval during a public hearing Monday evening before the Trenton Board of Adjustments.

The board approved a request for a zoning variance to allow the church to construct an accessory structure at 1107 East 11th Street in Trenton. It was reported the structure will be designed for the church’s Royal Rangers youth group.

Approval was given for a 2,600 square foot variance on the maximum requirement of 720 square feet. Several church members attended the hearing to support the request.

Since the request involved a variance, no other action is required by the city.

Like this: Like Loading...