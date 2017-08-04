FFA member Mariah Fox nominated for national FFA award

A member of the Trenton FFA chapter and part time KTTN employee, Mariah Fox, reports she has been nominated for a National FFA award this year.

Miss Fox is one of only four members from across the nation who has qualified for the National FFA finals in the proficiency category of agricultural communications.

In a Facebook posting, Miss Fox called it an honor to be a finalist, an achievement she described as something she has dreamed of, for so long. She became eligible for consideration after winning the Missouri FFA Ag Communications Proficiency Award this spring. Final judging in Ag Communication Proficiency will be held during the FFA’s national convention this October.

During the past year, Mariah Fox is the voice heard on the KTTN feature she calls “Farm Facts From Fox.” She researches and writes the farm fact, does the recording every week, and KTTN airs the message several times a day, on Friday.

Fox also obtained local advertisers who received a sponsorship mention during Farm Facts. Staff and management of KTTN offer are congratulations to Mariah on becoming a national finalist.

Mariah Fox graduated in May from Trenton high school and plans to attend North Central Missouri College.

Mariah’s parents are Phil and Kristy Fox of Galt.

Like this: Like Loading...