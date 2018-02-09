Emergency Conservation Program assistance available in some Missouri counties

A lack of moisture over an extended period of time has caused producers in certain Missouri counties to suffer from the effects of severe drought conditions.

Farms and ranches in Bollinger, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Crawford, Dallas, Dent, Howell, Laclede, Oregon, Phelps Pulaski, Polk, Ripley and Texas counties experiencing severe drought conditions may be eligible for cost-share assistance under the Emergency Conservation Program (ECP) through the USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA).

ECP provides cost-share assistance if the damage is so severe that water available for livestock or orchards and vineyards has been reduced to below normal levels to the extent that neither can survive without additional water.

A producer qualifying for ECP assistance may receive cost-share funds not to exceed 50 percent of the cost of installing eligible temporary measures. Cost sharing for permanent measures is based on 75 percent of the total eligible cost. Cost-share assistance is limited to $200,000 per person or legal entity per natural disaster. Approved practices and measures may include the following:

Installing pipelines or other facilities for livestock water or existing irrigation systems for orchards and vineyards

Constructing and deepening wells for livestock water

Developing springs or seeps for livestock water

Producers who have experienced severe drought conditions requiring outside assistance to provide supplemental emergency livestock water may contact their local FSA County Office.

To be eligible for cost-share, practices shall not be started until a request has first been filed at the FSA County Office and an onsite inspection of the problem area has been made by the county committee or its representative. The county committee will review the inspection findings when considering the request for cost share.

For more information, visit www.fsa.usda.gov. Click here to find your local FSA office contact information.

