Department of Defense releases sexual assault data for local bases

The Department of Defense released information about the number of sexual assault reports made at installations around the world for fiscal years 2013 through 2016. The department reports these same numbers, but in aggregate, each year.

“One of the features of the department’s reporting program is that service members can report allegations of sexual assault at any time and at any place,” said Dr. Nate Galbreath, deputy director DoD Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office. “As a result, the number of reports listed for an installation doesn’t necessarily mean that the alleged incident occurred there. A report could involve allegations for an incident that occurred while on deployment, while away on leave, or even prior to entering the military. This kind of flexibility allows the department to better meet the department’s goals to increase reporting of sexual assault and decrease the occurrence of the crime through prevention.”

The information released today shows, installation by installation, where Service members are getting assistance with their sexual assault reports. The release today lists the number of reports alleging sexual assault that are being handled by Sexual Assault Response Coordinators at military installations worldwide.

Due to recent requests for this information under the Freedom of Information Act, the department determined that releasing the information provided allows for transparency while also protecting the privacy interests of the victim.

Since 2012, the department’s annual reports on sexual assault in the military have reported regular declines in the prevalence rates of sexual assault among the force. In 2016, the most recent data the department has on the prevalence rates of sexual assault showed a decrease from 6.1% of active duty women in 2012 to 4.3% in 2016, and from 1.2% of active duty men in 2012 to 0.6% in 2016.

For confidential victim assistance, call or visit the DoD Safe Helpline, 24 hours a day/ 7 days a week, at 877-995-5247 or safehelpline.org.

The complete report, in detail, is available by clicking HERE.

