Democratic State Party Chairman to visit Trenton

The newly elected Democratic State Party Chairman will visit Trenton next week.

Stephen Webber will speak and listen to concerns of area citizens at the Elks Lodge the evening of June 1st at 6:30.

Webber previously served in the Marine Corps, as an Aide to U. S. Senator Clair McCaskill in Washington, D. C., and in the Missouri House of Representatives for eight years.

There will be light refreshments and beverages provided at the event, and a cash bar will also be available.

The public is invited to attend.

Call Grundy County Democratic Chairperson Marie Dolan at 660-359-1917.

Like this: Like Loading...