The Cultural Corner Art Guild and Gallary in Chillicothe will feature local photography in an exhibit from February 1 to February 24.

An opening reception will be the evening of February 3 from 5 to 8 o’clock.

The exhibit will showcase a variety of photography with select pieces will be for sale.

The Cultural Corner exhibit will feature work from more than a dozen local photographers.

Call 660-620-8828 or visit the Cultural Corner Art Guild website for more information.

