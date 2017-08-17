Chillicothe woman injured in crash west of Chillicothe

The highway patrol reports one Chillicothe resident was injured while four others were not hurt in an accident early Wednesday evening one mile west of Chillicothe.

The highway patrol said 25-year-old Amber Breeze was driving southbound when the pickup went off county road 235 and into a ditch, coming to a stop on the driver’s side. A passenger, 26-year-old Amanda Seek, was listed with moderate injuries and transported by emergency medical services to the Hedrick Medical Center.

Besides the drivers, others with no apparent injury were 22-year-old William Floyd, 2-year-old Kynzlee Breeze, and 1-year-old DeKarr Farris. The highway patrol report credited the children from being spared from possible serious injury because they were properly secured in child safety seats.

The vehicle was demolished in the accident before 6 o’clock Wednesday evening.

