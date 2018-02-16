Chillicothe Police identify juveniles involved in property damage

The Chillicothe Police Department has identified five juveniles as suspects for property damage involving fireworks destroying a restroom toilet at the Walmart in Chillicothe.

Assistant Chillicothe Police Chief Rick Sampsel reports the property damage was reported and officers responded to the store Sunday evening. He says officers are working with the 43rd Judicial Circuit Juvenile Office to complete an investigation.

Sampsel adds that information will be provided to the juveniles’ residential jurisdiction for charges.

