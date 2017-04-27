Chillicothe FFA students receive 1st place in Area 2 Proficiency Award selection

The following Chillicothe FFA students received first place in the Area 2 proficiency award selection. These students competed at the state level against fifteen other area contestants.

Liberty Cox – Agriculture Education – Related to education and extension, including, but not limited to: youth mentoring, agricultural education departmental assistants, PALS mentors and student coordinators, students developing and conducting informational materials and presentations for civic organizations and school aged youth, and students who are involved in SAEs surrounding educating the public about the broad topics of agriculture, agriculture education and the FFA.

Emilee Haley – Agriscience Animal Systems Research – Research into the study of animal systems, including life processes, health, nutrition, genetics, management and processing through the study of small animals, aquaculture, livestock, dairy, horses and/or poultry.

McKenzie Anderson – Dairy Production- Entrepreneurship – Student owns an enterprise or business and applies the best management practices available to efficiently produce and market dairy cattle and dairy cattle products.

Brady Bothwell – Diversified Agricultural Production – Entrepreneurship/Placement – Involves the use of the best management practices available to produce and market a combination of two or more livestock and crop related proficiencies. Must include at least one livestock and at least one crop related proficiency.

Gunnar Leach – Diversified Horticulture – Entrepreneurship/Placement – (2 nd in state) Applies the best management practices available to efficiently manage an SAE program that includes two or more of the following proficiency areas: floriculture, landscape management, nursery operations, or turf grass management.

Kade Plattner – Goat Production – (1 st in state) Involves the use of the best management practices available to efficiently produce and market all goat products.

Kyle Hansen – Sheep Production – Entrepreneurship/Placement – Includes the best management practices available to efficiently produce and market sheep, sheep products, and wool.

Austin Case – Vegetable Production – Entrepreneurship/Placement – Applies the best management practices available to efficiently produce and market crops such as beans, potatoes, pumpkins, sweet corn, tomatoes, onions, zucchini, hot peppers, all canning vegetables and all common garden vegetables.

On April 20, 2017, at the Missouri State FFA Convention Kade Plattner received 1st place in the Goat Production Proficiency Award. Plattner will now advance to the national level and compete at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, IN in October 2017.

