Candidates announced for Chillicothe City Council

The Chillicothe City Clerk Roze Frampton announced the candidates for the 2017 Chillicothe City Council election.

Chuck Haney filed for Chillicothe mayor, Roze Frampton for city clerk, Theresa Kelly for city auditor, Reed Dupy for councilman-at-large, Denny Albertson for first ward councilman, Wayne Cunningham for second ward councilman, Tom Douglas for third ward councilman, Paul Howard for fourth ward councilman, and Richard Knouse for city constable.

There were no filings for city treasurer or city attorney.

Filings for the Chillicothe City Council election closed at 5 o’clock yesterday evening.

The election will be April 4th.

Like this: Like Loading...