Cameron teen hurt in Saturday morning crash

A Cameron resident was hurt when the car she was driving slid off a road and hit a culvert southwest of Cameron.

16-year-old Petrina McWilliams of Cameron was transported to Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

The accident happened Saturday morning about four miles southwest of Cameron on Northeast 324th Street when the eastbound car went out of control, slid off the left side of the road, and hit a culvert.

The vehicle received moderate damage and Mcwilliams was wearing a seatbelt.

