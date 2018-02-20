Cameron teen hurt in rollover crash on Interstate 35

A Cameron teenager was injured Monday when a pickup she was driving went out of control and traveled off Interstate 35.

The highway patrol quoted 17-year-old Hannah Wilson as saying she was attempting to remove a pet from her lap when the southbound pickup went off the west side of the highway, up a hill, and rolled over one and a half times coming to a stop on its top.

Hannah Wilson was listed with minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The pickup was demolished in the accident nearly three miles south of Cameron and the patrol report noted she was wearing a seatbelt.

Like this: Like Loading...