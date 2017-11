A Cameron man was hurt Saturday afternoon when the pickup truck he was driving went off a lettered road north of Cameron and hit an embankment.

50-year old William Smith of Cameron was transported to Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

The accident occurred about five miles north of Cameron on Route EE when the southbound pickup went off the right side of the road and hit the embankment demolishing the vehicle.

The patrol reported that Smith was wearing a seatbelt.

Like this: Like Loading...