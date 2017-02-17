Brother of Grundy County Assessor killed in southwest Missouri crash

The brother of a rural Trenton resident has been killed in a major crash Thursday morning in Greene County of southwest Missouri.

The victim, pronounced dead at the scene of the Interstate 44 accident was 43-year-old David Lambeth of Rolla. He was a brother to Grundy County’s Assessor, Kathy Veatch.

The driver of one of the three tractor-trailer trucks involved in the crash was arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter.

Traffic on westbound I-44 had slowed and stopped due to a crash near the Highway 125 interchange at Strafford.

According to a Highway Patrol report, 44-year-old Narinder Singh of Mansfield, Texas, was driving a semi-truck but didn’t see the slowed and stopped traffic in front of him causing Singh’s truck hit the rear of a second semi. Singh’s truck began to overturn when it hit the median guard cable, and then hit two pickups – one of which was driven by David Lambeth. That impact knocked Lambeth’s pickup under the rear of a third semi-truck, which was driven by a man from Oregon.

Per state law, the highway patrol said all drivers were tested for alcohol impairment. Troopers then arrested Singh on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter.

The southwest Missouri crash closed the westbound lanes of I-44 for several hours Thursday for the cleanup and investigation.

