Bogard man injured in crash on Highway 65

An accident in northern Carroll County injured a Bogard man yesterday afternoon.

The highway patrol said 79-year-old Marvin Jacobs was taken by ambulance to Carroll county memorial hospital in Carrollton. The patrol listed injuries as moderate.

The highway patrol reports Jacobs was driving southbound on U.S. 65 when he apparently lost control on the wet roadway. The car slid off the right side of the highway and struck an embankment, then rolled multiple times.

The vehicle was demolished in the accident nearly one mile north of the Carroll County Route J junction. The highway patrol said Marvin Jacobs was wearing a seat belt.

Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services assisted in removing Jacobs from the car.

Like this: Like Loading...