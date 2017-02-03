Audio: Veteran service events sets for Trenton

Several events to help veterans will be held in the next week.

Veterans Service Officer Wayne Kleinschmidt says a Veteran Center Counselor will be at the VFW Hall in Trenton today from 9 o’clock in the morning to 1 o’clock in the afternoon.



Kleinschmidt talked about the counselor who comes to Trenton in an interview with KTTN’s John Anthony.

Wayne Kleinschmidt

Kleinschmidt says he will also be at the VFW Hall today and at the Trenton Hy-Vee Monday from 9 o’clock in the morning to 1 o’clock in the afternoon.

He says he will be available to help veterans and active military with VA paperwork as well as military separation paperwork.

He is also available in Trenton Monday through Friday from 8 o’clock in the morning to 5 o’clock in the evening by calling 660-359-2078.

Kleinschmidt adds that the VA is also looking for shuttle drivers who must pass physical and background checks.

