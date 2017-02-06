Accident west of Jamesport injures Gallatin man

A Gallatin resident was injured Sunday when the vehicle he was driving overturned off Highway 6, three miles west of Jamesport. The Highway Patrol indicated minor injuries to 35-year old Aaron Burrell. He was taken by private vehicle to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton. Damage was extensive to the vehicle.

The Patrol’s online report indicated that Burrell was wearing a seat belt. He had been westbound on 6 when the vehicle went off the north side of the road. Burrell over-corrected, causing the vehicle to go into the eastbound lane. Another over-correction caused the vehicle to rotate, sending it into the ditch off the north side of the highway, coming to rest upright.

