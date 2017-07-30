2 hurt in Friday night accidents in North Missouri

The Highway Patrol reports a motorcycle and a sports utility vehicle overturned in separate accidents Friday night.

In an accident two miles north of Purdin, a Brookfield man sustained serious injuries.

Twenty-seven-year-old Tyrel Treat traveled on Missouri 5 northbound when his motorcycle ran off the right side of the road before it overturned and ejected him. The motorcycle received extensive damage and a medical helicopter transported Treat to the University Hospital in Columbia.

The Browning First Responders, as well as the Linn County Sheriff’s Department and Ambulance, assisted at the scene.

In a separate accident on southbound Interstate 35 near mile marker 58 in Daviess County, a Liberty woman sustained minor injuries.

Twenty-one year old Marilyn Lewis fell asleep, causing her SUV to travel into the median.

She overcorrected, causing the vehicle to cross both southbound lanes, travel off the west side of the road, and strike a ditch and an embankment before overturning, totaling the vehicle. The SUV came to a rest on the driver’s side on the west side of the road.

An ambulance transported Lewis to the Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office assisted and the Patrol reports Treat and Lewis both wore safety devices at the time of their accidents.

