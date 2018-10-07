Wright Run raises $8,000 during annual event

The 7th Annual Wright Run 5k/10k went on as planned early Saturday, October 6th. Despite the rain, 106 participants braved the weather in support of the Wright Memorial Hospital Foundation.

This year’s theme was breast cancer awareness with pink race t-shirts given to all entrants into the Wright Run. The Grundy County Breast Cancer Support Group was in attendance at the event and provided information and resources for local individuals battling breast cancer.

Early estimates show around $8,000 was raised during the event. All proceeds from the Wright Run will support the purchase of equipment and improvements for Wright Memorial Hospital, including a medical rehabilitation treadmill and a medical ventilator machine. In the past, funds from the Wright Run have financed projects including a 3-D mammography machine and the hospital walking trail.

First place winners of the event were:

5k:

Male – Ethan Keuhn – 21:47

Female – Kristi Ewing – 26:13

10k

Male – no runners

Female – Jennifer Dickson – 43:21

“We want to thank everyone who came out and supported the Foundation on this-this wet, rainy day,” said David Bain, Wright Memorial Hospital Foundation Development Officer. “I also want to thank all of the volunteers, the Foundation Board, and all of our sponsors for helping to put on another successful event. It was great to see so many people from the community coming together to support our local hospital.”