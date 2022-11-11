Wright Memorial Hospital Foundation announces hiring of new Foundation Development Officer

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Wright Memorial Hospital Foundation is pleased to announce the addition of a new Foundation Development Officer. Scott Sharp of Trenton assumed the position on November 7. Former Foundation Development Officer David Bain retired on October 27.

“As someone who grew up in Trenton and is heavily invested in the future of Trenton, I see so much potential in this community and the residents who live here,” said Sharp. “Wright Memorial Hospital is a very important piece of our community’s future and our regional healthcare environment. A strong hospital ensures a strong future for Trenton. I want to thank the Wright Memorial Hospital Foundation for this great opportunity to be a part of that future.”

Sharp attended Trenton High School and North Central Missouri College in Trenton. He most recently served as the Executive Director of the North Central Missouri Development Alliance, which he will continue to support on a part-time basis.

“We’re excited to have Scott join the team, and as a board, we think he is a great fit for the Foundation,” said Chad Boyd, Chairman of the Board for Wright Memorial Hospital Foundation. “I’ve known Scott for many years, and it is evident how much he cares about this community. He’s already heavily invested in the community and understands the importance of the hospital’s mission. He’ll do great and I’m excited to see his contributions to the organization.”

Sharp and his wife Trisha live in Trenton with their two children. He enjoys playing music with friends, golfing, spending time outdoors, cheering on the NCMC Pirates, and spending time with his family.

For more information on the Foundation’s mission or to contribute to the Foundation, call 660-358-5706 or email [email protected].