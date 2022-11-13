Obituary & Services: Bradley S. Schultz

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Mr. Bradley S. Schultz, 31, a resident of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, and former Trenton, Missouri resident died Friday, November 11, 2022, at his residence.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton, Missouri, with burial in Harlen Cemetery, Cameron, Missouri.

Family visitation will be held Monday from 6:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

Memorials to the American Cancer Society may be left will the funeral home.

Mr. Schultz was born October 13, 1991, in Liberty, Missouri the son of David Keith and Betty JoLene Keeley Schultz. He graduated from Trenton High School, graduated from North Central Missouri College with an Associate’s Degree, and from Missouri Western University, St. Joseph, Missouri with a Bachelor’s Degree. He was employed by Sun Loans as a manager.

Survivors include his parents David and Betty Schultz, Trenton, Missouri; one sister Alyssa Schultz, Trenton, Missouri; one brother Dakota Schultz, Trenton, Missouri; maternal grandmother Ethel Smith, Cameron, Missouri; maternal grandparents Charles and Cindy Keeley, Overland Park, Kansas; paternal grandparents Neva and Richard Carlson, Slater, Iowa; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Bradley was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Emery Smith, paternal grandfather Charles Schultz, one Aunt Donna Riley, and one Uncle John Dolbow.