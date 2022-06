Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Texas woman was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon in Harrison County and accused of speeding and driving while intoxicated.

Sixty-one-year-old Carol Marshall of Haltom City, Texas was driving 104 miles an hour in a 70 zone on Interstate 35.

After she was stopped, the patrol reported Marshall was taken on a 12-hour hold to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.