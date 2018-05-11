WMH Annual Charity Golf Tournament to be held June 8

The 2018 Wright Memorial Hospital Foundation 14th Annual Charity Golf Tournament will be held on Friday, June 8 at the Riverside Country Club in Trenton. The event is scheduled to host two flights, one teeing off at 7:30 a.m. and the second at 1 p.m.

A breakfast will be provided for participants and volunteers prior to the event at 6:30 a.m. and registration for the morning flight follows at 7 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and the afternoon flight registration is set for 12:30 p.m. An awards ceremony will be held directly following the completion of the tournament at the RCC clubhouse.

Various levels of sponsorships are available for the tournament. A tent sponsorship is set at $1000, a hole sponsorship at $500, a team sponsorship at $300, and a personal sponsorship for non-golfers is available for $200.

For more information, to register a team, or to secure a sponsorship, persons may contact WMH Foundation Development Officer, Dave Bain, at 660-358-5706 or via email at [email protected].

