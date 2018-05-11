Interstate 29 to have lane closure in St. Joseph

Pavement repairs planned for next week require the closure of one lane of Interstate 29 in St. Joseph.

Local maintenance crews will have intermittent lane closures both north and southbound I-29 between Frederick Avenue and Easton Road beginning at 6 a.m. Monday, May 14. Work will continue through Thursday, May 17 at approximately 4:30 p.m. Some lane closures will remain in place around the clock to allow the concrete to cure. Throughout the work, a 12-foot width restriction will be in place.

All scheduled roadwork is weather permitting and subject to change.

