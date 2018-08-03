Winners of awards at Rock Barn area announced at the North Central Missouri Fair

Awards have been announced for the Rock Barn area of the North Central Missouri Fair.

Several Ball-Kerr Fresh Preserving Awards were handed out to those in the adult division which include Loretta Ray, Marie Clark, Jacob Hall, Pam Johnston.

Those receiving the preserving awards in the youth division included Elliana Gaunt and Katelyn Clark.

The Bessie Chambers Award for new exhibitors with the most entries in food-related categories in the adult division went to Jacob Hall who submitted five eligible entries.

The Loretta Ray Canning Award for the most canned items in the youth division went to Elliana Gaunt who submitted 20 items.

Special woodworking recognition went to eight youth for their displayed items: Haley Kidd, Gage Swindler, Tyler Dixon, Robert Urich, Justin Dixon, Shelby Mason, Tyler Muessig, and Riley Brobst.

