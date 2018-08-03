$25M in grant money sought for roads, bridges and broadband in East Locust Creek Reservoir project

The North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission and the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission have applied for a $25,000,000 grant for roads, bridges, and broadband in the area of the East Locust Creek Reservoir project in Sullivan County.

The United States Department of Transportation Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development grant would ensure adequate and safe road access for community members, agri-businesses, outdoor recreation enthusiasts, and industrial traffic in that area.

The proposed road projects include the relocation of Route N below the reservoir dam, the extension of Route VV to Knob Hill Road, 4,000 feet of improvements to intersections and turning lanes on Highway 5 for safety, and the widening and repaving of Highway 5 from Milan to Unionville.

The projects would make public use areas, one full-service marina, and two other boat ramps accessible. There would also be 30 miles of broadband provided utilizing acquired easements to provide service in the underserved area.

The East Locust Creek Reservoir was designed to address the water shortage in North Central Missouri. The reservoir is sponsored on the federal level by the Natural Resources Conservation Service with support from local citizens and the State of Missouri.

