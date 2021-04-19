Weekend “Battle of the Bands” results in close competition

Reddit Share Pin Share 5 Shares

The Battle of the Bands Friday and Saturday night in Trenton resulted in close competition among those who voted.

The Friday night winner of the rock battle was “90 Days Band” while Saturday night’s winner of the country battle was “Steven Bankey and the Flatlanders.” Four bands entertained each night for about one hour each.

The event was presented by American Family Insurance, Cara McClellan Agency of Trenton.

In addition to winning $1,000, both will get to open the Mid-America Music Festival on July 16th and 17th on the grounds of Black Silo Winery in Trenton.

