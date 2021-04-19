Unemployment Rates: Five area counties above state average while eleven counties are below state average

Reddit Share Pin Share 5 Shares

Five area counties have unemployment rates above the state average while eleven others are below the statewide rate for February, the most recent month available. The Missouri unemployment rate average is 5%.

Above that mark are Linn County at 7.8%, Caldwell at 6.0%, Clinton and Sullivan counties are 5.7%, and Carroll County is 5.2%.

Unemployment February rates for other counties include Daviess 4.9%; Adair 4.8%; Harrison at 4.5%, Chariton 4.4%; and the following are listed at 4.3%: DeKalb, Livingston, Mercer, and Putnam counties.

Those with rates less than four percent include Grundy County at 3.9%, Worth at 2.9%, and Gentry at 2.8%.

The Grundy County rate is based on 170 unemployed people out of a civilian labor force of 4,300. In January of 2021, Grundy County’s rate was 4.2%., one year ago, in 2020, Grundy County had a jobless rate of 3.6%.

