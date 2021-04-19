Plans underway for 2021 Missouri Days Marching Festival

Reddit Share Pin Share 30 Shares

Plans are underway for the 2021 Missouri Days Marching Festival in Trenton set for Saturday, October 16th.

“This year will be special in many ways,” reports Phil Ray, speaking on behalf of the Marching Festival Steering Committee. “With the cancellation of last year’s festival resulting in the staging of a virtual marching festival, we fully expect everyone wanting to be back on the street, on the court, and on the field as we look forward to the 2021 marching season. This year, Missouri is celebrating its bicentennial, and Trenton is the home of the Missouri Day Festival. We will be welcoming several special guests from across the great state to celebrate with us on October 16th.”

The Missouri Days Marching Festival will once again play host to numerous bands from across Missouri and southern Iowa. This year’s marching Festival will include a parade, indoor guard, indoor percussion, and field show competitions. Ray says, “We strive to create a diverse panel of judges to offer a fair and conducive educational environment for students and instructors, a long-time tradition of the local marching festival.”

Online registration is now available for schools who are ready to register for the October event by CLICKING HERE with more information available on the Missouri Day Marching Festival Facebook page. Watch for upcoming news releases announcing special additions to this year’s event and the 2021 distinguished panel of judges.

