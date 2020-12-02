Veteran service events announced for month of December, 2020

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Area veterans events have been announced for December.

A veterans service officer and a counselor will be at Trenton VFW Post 919 on December 4th. The veterans’ service officer will be there from 8 to 2 o’clock to help with VA paperwork and answer questions. Veterans are asked to bring a copy of their DD-214 and other VA paperwork. The counselor will help discharged and active military from 9 to 1 o’clock with post-traumatic stress disorder and readjustment counseling.

A veterans service officer will be at the Trenton VFW Post on December 7th from 9 to 1 o’clock.

A counselor and veterans service officer will be at the Milan American Legion on December 11th from 9 to 1 o’clock.

Both will also be at the Trenton VFW Post on December 18th. The veterans’ service officer will be there from 8 to 2 o’clock, and the counselor will be there from 9 to 1 o’clock.

