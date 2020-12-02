Trenton police continue investigation into crash on Harris Avenue in which driver left the scene

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Investigation continues regarding an accident in Trenton the morning of December 1st in which the police report a pickup truck left the scene.

Chief Rex Ross says a car driven by 38-year-old Jeffrey Alan Brown of Blue Springs traveled south on Harris Avenue and stopped in the left turn lane at Ninth Street. The pickup traveled north on Harris before stopping at Ninth. Both vehicles had a green light and collided in the intersection. The car received moderate damage to the left front of the vehicle, and there was unknown damage to the left side of the truck.

Brown said both vehicles stopped north of the intersection, and Brown asked the other driver if they should call the police. The other driver reportedly said not to call the police because he did not have insurance. The pickup then left going north on Harris.

The truck was described as being a dark blue full-sized extended cab pickup with damage to the driver’s side door. The driver was said to be a male between 40 and 50 years old and wearing a ball cap.

