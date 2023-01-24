Trenton Police Chief reports charges pending after three local businesses sell alcohol to underage individual

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Trenton Police Chief, Rex Ross, reports charges are pending after three local businesses allegedly sold an alcoholic beverage to an underage individual.

Alcohol compliance checks at retail establishments were done on Friday, January 20, 2023, by the Trenton Police Department and the Midland Empire Alcohol Task Force. Compliance checks on alcohol sales have been conducted in Trenton for the past several years. Chief Ross said the checks are designed to eliminate mistakes by business employees and to identify anyone selling alcoholic beverages to minors.

The task force provided the underage individual, funds to make the alcohol purchase, and payroll for all police officer overtime to work the investigations.

Businesses that would like to provide training for their employees can contact Agent Erich Hellerich of the Missouri Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control at 816-743-8745.

Authorities will continue to follow up with additional training opportunities for businesses and employees regarding legal requirements and compliance.

In a separate announcement, police will be available to meet with the public during the next “Coffee with a Cop.” The opportunity is Wednesday morning, January 25 from 7 to 9 am at Dino’s Diner, 3027 East 10th Street in Trenton. Businesses or organizations wishing to host a coffee, or meet and greet event, may contact the Trenton Police department.

