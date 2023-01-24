Grundy County authorities report three arrests on Monday

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A suspect has been arrested in the theft of a car nearly one year ago.

Forty-four-year-old Ricky Naylor of Independence has been charged in Grundy County with stealing a motor vehicle on February 22, 2023 Court documents list the 1991 Nissan Sentra as belonging to Harry Barnack. Naylor was picked up Monday at the Western Regional Diagnostic Center in St. Joseph and he’s to appear Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Forty-year-old Jesse Harding, with a last known address in Trenton, was arrested on a parole violation. Harding is to be returned to the Department of Corrections. Harding was accused of associating with another probationer and alleged failure to report as directed on multiple occasions.

Thirty-two-year-old Sarah Harding of Trenton was arrested Sunday on an alleged violation of her probation. She is to appear Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court. Her original charge involved receiving stolen property in August 2020. Bond is $1,167 cash.

