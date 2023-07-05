Audio: Galt Community Fair kicks off this weekend

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Food will be offered at the Galt Community Fair this weekend.

The Galt Fire Protection District Ladies Auxiliary will offer its annual supper at the fire station July 6th from 5 to 8 o’clock. Hamburgers, hot dogs, and sides will be served. Galt Community Fair Board Secretary Reta Smiley says attendees can eat and pay what they want. A donation boot will be there.

A lunch room will open at the Lions Hall on July 7th and 8th at 11 o’clock. Fair Board President Brian Smiley says the menu will include pulled pork, coleslaw, and baked beans.

Reta Smiley notes that other food will be available on July 7th and 8th.

Vendors will be on the Galt Square during the fair. Reta Smiley says they can set up on July 7th in the evening and be up all day on July 8th.

A 10-by-10 vendor booth space will cost $20. Reta Smiley notes the Galt Community Fair is not charging extra for electricity. Electricity will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Inflatables will be set up all weekend, and the Galt Junior Firefighters will have a dunk tank.

Other activities planned for July 7th include 4-H, FFA, and other exhibits being submitted to the fire station in the morning and Jayson Orr and the Shop Band performing for a street dance that night.

The Galt Community Fair will run until July 9th.

Volunteers are being sought for the lunch room and to supervise inflatables this weekend. Donations can be made to the lunch room of hamburgers and desserts.

More information on vendor booths can be obtained by calling Reta Smiley at 660-654-3454. Anyone interested in volunteering at or donating to the lunch room is asked to call Brian Smiley at 660-654-3567.

Various activities are planned at the Galt Community Fair this weekend. Those activities will include a cornhole tournament and two parades on July 8th.

Galt Community Fair Board Vice President Ashley Hoselton says cornhole tournament registration will start at 11 o’clock, and play for doubles and singles will begin at 1 o’clock. There will be a blind draw and a 50/50 pot. The tournament will cost $40 per team. Boards will be provided, but participants should bring their own bags.

Kiddie parade participants should be in line for judging at the old bank building on the Galt Square at 5:45. Fair Board Secretary Reta Smiley says there will be cash prizes for first through third places for participants younger than 12 in the categories of pet, bicycles, and best costume. There will also be prizes for best clown.

Participants in the regular parade should be in line for judging at the ballpark on July 8th at 5:30. Smiley says no advanced registration is required, and all entries are welcome in the parade at 6 pm.

There will be cash prizes for first through third places for floats, best old car or truck, best old tractor, best-decorated horse and rider, and horse or mule hitch of two or more.

Hoselton says Prince and Princess Contest winners will be announced on the evening of July 8th.

Fair Board President Brian Smiley says the Prince and Princess Contest candidates are students at the Grundy County R-5 Elementary School.

The winners will be crowned based on who gets the most votes. Hoselton notes voting cans are at the Galt Cafe and Galt Hometown Grocery. One penny equals one vote.

Other activities planned for July 8th include street contests on the square that morning and Riker performing for a street dance that night. Fireworks will be shot at 10 o’clock, and there will be drawings after the fireworks display.

The fair in Galt will start July 6th in the evening and go until July 9th.

Questions about the cornhole tournament should be directed to Tim Hoselton at 660-654-3506. General information on the fair can be obtained by calling Brian Smiley at 660-654-3567 or going to the Galt Community Fair Facebook page.

